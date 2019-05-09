Bayern Munich CEO Sets Niko Kovac Challenge & Responds to Rumours Linking Club With Erik ten Hag

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has set boss Niko Kovac the task of winning a domestic treble with the club this term, in the Croatian's first season in charge of the club.

Despite leading Bayern to within a whisker of what looks set to be a seventh successive league title, rumours still linger around Kovac's position at the club, something Rummenigge was also quick to respond to.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

The Bayern CEO was speaking at a sponsoring event, and was quizzed on what he considers to be success at the Bavarian outfit. Rummenigge said bringing trophies and securing the domestic treble for the club was 'a wish', but also provided his backing to Kovac - insisting he is right behind him.

"I’ve always said only that you have to deliver at Bayern Munich. That’s true for everyone," he said, via Bavarian Football Works.

"The whole system is build on the factor that we must be successful. I have no problem whatsoever with the coach; he even said that too last week. We have no problem at all with each other. But there is a success-mindset at FC Bayern, and that’s necessary."

Rummenigge was also eager to put to bed both claims that Julen Lopetegui had been contacted by someone at the club about succeeding Kovac, and that Erik ten Hag is not on the club's radar at present.

"I don’t think that the meeting happened. We have never yet discussed that topic of coach at Bayern Munich," he added. "Whether he’s [Ten Hag] someone for the future? I don’t know."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Die Roten can wrap up the Bundesliga title on Saturday when they travel to RB Leipzig, knowing three points will be enough for them to claim the league crown in Kovac's maiden season in charge.