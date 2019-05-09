Borussia Dortmund Launch Puma Home Kit for 2019/20 Season Marking 110th Anniversary

Borussia Dortmund have officially launched their new Puma home kit for the 2019/20 season, combining both modern and traditional elements to mark the club's 110th anniversary.

Set to be worn for the first time when Dortmund face Fortuna Dusseldorf in a Bundesliga clash this weekend, the round neck and sleeve cuffs are inspired by the past, while the shoulders feature distinctly modern graphics.

The message on the neck label, inside the shirt, reads in Geman, '110 Jahre - Gestern - Heute - Morgen - Für Immer Borussia Dortmund', which translates to '110 years - yesterday – today - tomorrow - forever Borussia Dortmund'.

As expected, the shirt also features the latest Puma innovations, with dryCELL technology drawing moisture away from the skin to the surface of the jersey.

BVB currently sit second in the Bundesliga table, four points behind Bayern Munich with just two games left of the 2018/19 season.

