Borussia Dortmund Launch Puma Home Kit for 2019/20 Season Marking 110th Anniversary

By 90Min
May 09, 2019

Borussia Dortmund have officially launched their new Puma home kit for the 2019/20 season, combining both modern and traditional elements to mark the club's 110th anniversary.

Set to be worn for the first time when Dortmund face Fortuna Dusseldorf in a Bundesliga clash this weekend, the round neck and sleeve cuffs are inspired by the past, while the shoulders feature distinctly modern graphics.

The message on the neck label, inside the shirt, reads in Geman, '110 Jahre - Gestern - Heute - Morgen - Für Immer Borussia Dortmund', which translates to '110 years - yesterday – today - tomorrow - forever Borussia Dortmund'.

As expected, the shirt also features the latest Puma innovations, with dryCELL technology drawing moisture away from the skin to the surface of the jersey.

BVB currently sit second in the Bundesliga table, four points behind Bayern Munich with just two games left of the 2018/19 season. 

The home shirt is available, at an RRP of € 84.95, in all PUMA stores, the BVB Fanshops, sports retailers and at puma.com

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message