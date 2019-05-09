Either Chelsea or Eintracht Frankfurt will punch a ticket for the Europa League final as they meet in the second leg of the semifinals at Stamford Bridge in London.

Chelsea maintains a slight advantage after the first leg, with the 1-1 draw in Germany last week putting the Blues ahead on the away goal tiebreaker. Luka Jovic opened the scoring early, but Pedro's goal just before halftime gave Chelsea that key away goal, and the teams failed to find the back of the net afterwards.

Chelsea is expected to be without injured midfield star N'Golo Kante but will be hoping to advance to the final, where a London rival could be waiting. Arsenal plays Valencia in the other semifinal second leg, holding a 3-1 lead as their series shifts to Spain.

Chelsea has already secured a top-four finish in the Premier League to cement its place in next season's Champions League, but it's eyeing its second Europa League title in seven seasons and third European trophy in eight seasons after winning the 2012 Champions League.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.