Christian Eriksen Claims Lucas Moura 'Deserves a Statue' After Champions League Semi-Final Hat-Trick

Chrstian Eriksen has said his Tottenham teammate Lucas Moura deserves a statue in his honour, after the Brazilian's hat-trick sent Spurs into their first ever Champions League final.

Spurs had it all to do as they contested the second leg of their semi-final tie with Ajax, and trailing 1-0 from the first leg, they found themselves down 3-0 on aggregate by half-time in Amsterdam, and looked certain to be heading towards another glorious failure.

Lucas had other ideas, however. He started the second half with a bang, with two quick-fire strikes giving his side a genuine chance before the hour mark passed, and deep into stoppage time, he was able to find the winner that sparked scenes of jubilation in the visiting ranks.

"It was a ridiculous game; we were really far down, we tried to fight back, we were just lucky."

Eriksen said via the BBC. "We had to fight. We are relieved.

"Today it was non-tactical, more of a fight and heart performance, heart and Lucas Moura - he's how we won the game.

"He deserves it. It has been a rollercoaster of a season, for him to get us in the final. I hope he gets a statue in England after this, we are blown away."

It all means Tottenham will face Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on 1 June, with Mauricio Pochettino and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp both vying for their first major trophies in charge of their respective sides.