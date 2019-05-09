Danny Rose Reveals Tottenham Took Inspiration From Liverpool Ahead of Scintillating Ajax Comeback

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose has revealed that witnessing Liverpool's turnaround against Barcelona inspired his side for their own comeback versus Ajax the following night.

Jurgen Klopp's side pulled off an unthinkable 4-0 victory at Anfield on Tuesday night, overturning Barça's seemingly unassailable 3-0 lead from the first leg.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Reds' comeback, which was touted as one of the greatest of all time, was arguably eclipsed just 24 hours later, as Spurs also fought back from 3-0 down to aggregate to pull level, winning 3-2 on the night to progress to the Champions League final on away goals.

After the game, Rose spoke of how his team used the previous night's heroics to inspire their own comeback, telling BT Sport (as quoted by football.london): "We saw Liverpool last night and it just goes to show it's not over until it's over.

"The gaffer mentioned [Liverpool] before we left and he said that that's the right attitude. He doesn't mind losing so long as we lose the right way."

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

The England international conceded that Spurs started both legs poorly, but credits the half-time team talk for their remarkable end to the game. He continued: "We're still disappointed from the first leg at home and how we started. We started like that again tonight.

"There were a few words said at half-time and we came out and played like that and showed we can beat anyone when we play like that. Even if we hadn't won tonight we'd have been very proud of how we finished the game. We look forward to the Champions League final."

That final takes place in Madrid on June 1 by which time the north Londoners will be hoping to have a few players back from injury. Harry Kane, Harry Winks and Serge Aurier are all currently on the sidelines, whilst Jan Vertonghen left Amsterdam on crutches - though all will hope to overcome their niggles to take part in European football's showpiece event.