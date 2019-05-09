Dortmund vs Fortuna Düsseldorf Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
May 09, 2019

Borussia Dortmund host mid-table Fortuna Düsseldorf at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday afternoon as they continue their feint hopes of ousting Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table.

Dortmund's title hopes took another body blow last weekend, as their 2-2 draw at Werder Bremen left them trailing their arch rivals by four points with two games remaining. 

However, Lucien Favre will be hoping that third-placed RB Leipzig can add another dramatic twist in the title race by beating Bayern and ensuring that the destiny of the Bundesliga crown will be decided on the final day.

After letting a two-goal lead slip at Bremen last week, the Black and Yellow will need to ensure that they come away with all three points, anything less and a Bayern win would see the Bavarians lift the trophy for a seventh consecutive year.

Fortuna Düsseldorf's return to first-division football has been a successful one and they will go into Saturday's clash with no fear, something which could make Saturday's game an entertaining one. 


Check out 90min's preview of the game below:

Where to Watch 


When Is Kickoff? Saturday 11th May
What Time Is Kickoff? 14:30 BST
Where Is It Being Played?
 Signal Iduna Park
TV Channel/Live Stream BT Sport Extra 2
Referee TBC

Team News


Dortmund's captain Marco Reus will serve the second game of his two match suspension after being sent off in the 4-2 defeat to arch rivals Schalke. Reus’ teammate Marius Wolf, who was also sent off in the fiery fixture, will be suspended until the end of the season.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Chelsea bound Christian Pulisic impressed in Reus' absence with a stunning solo effort to give Dortmund the lead last weekend at Bremen, the 20-year-old American will be eager to sign off at BVB in style.


Favre may re-call the experienced Lukasz Piszczek at right-back ahead of Abdou Diallo.

Fortuna Düsseldorf boss Friedhelm Funkel will be hoping that Benito Raman and Dodi Lukebakio, who both have ten Bundesliga goals each, can fire the visitors to a famous upset.

Predicted Lineups


Borussia Dortmund Burki; Piszczek, Weigl, Akanji, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney, Sancho, Gotze, Pulisic; Alcacer
Fortuna Düsseldorf Rensing; Zimmermann, Ayhan, Hoffmann, Suttner; Stoger, Bodzek, Raman, Kownacki; Hennings, Karaman

Head to Head Record


Fortuna Düsseldorf became the first team to beat Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga this season as they battled to a superb 2-1 victory at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in December.

In the 2012/13 season, the last time Düsseldorf were in the German top tier, Dortmund managed to secure a 2-1 win away at Fortuna but the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw at the Signal Iduna Park.

In December 2011, Dortmund overcame the then 2. Bundesliga side 5-4 on penalties in the German DFB Pokal round of 16.

Recent Form


Dortmund would be forgiven for coming into the clash with a sense of what could have been after dropping points in their last two outings. There were signs that they had recovered after the 5-0 drubbing to Bayern, with victories against Mainz and Freiburg seemingly getting them back on track.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

But after the capitulation against Schalke and surrendering a two-goal lead against Bremen, a league which looked Dortmund's for the taking, could fall through their grasp.


Fortuna Düsseldorf have impressed throughout their top flight return this season and are unbeaten in their last two games after suffering defeats to Bayern and Mainz.

With a final game in front of their home crowd against relegated-threatened Hannover, Funkel will no doubt let his players play with freedom in the remaining games.

Here's how the two sides have fared in their previous five fixtures:

Borussia Dortmund  Fortuna Düsseldorf
Werder Bremen 2-2 Dortmund (04/05) Freiburg 1-1 Fortuna (05/05)
Dortmund 2-4 Schalke (27/04) Fortuna 4-1 Bremen (27/04)
Freiburg 0-4 Dortmund (21/04) Mainz 3-1 Fortuna (20/04)
Dortmund 2-1 Mainz (13/04) Fortuna 1-4 Bayern (14/04)
Bayern 5-0 Dortmund (06/04) Hertha Berlin 1-2 Fortuna (06/04)

Prediction 

BVB are a wounded animal and will be eager to get back on track after the frustrations of the previous two games.

Fortuna on the other hand will see this game as a free hit which could play into Dortmund's hands, if the visitors come with the intention to attack it could allow the likes of Jadon Sancho, Pulisic, Mario Gotze and Paco Alcacer to be at their devastating best on the counter attack.

After inflicting the first league defeat on Dortmund in December, Fortuna will be aware of a backlash, this has the potential to be a high-scoring game.

Prediction Dortmund 3-2 Fortuna

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message