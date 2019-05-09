Georgia Stanway Looks Back on Man City's 'Unbelievable' FA Cup Final Win at Wembley

Manchester City women forward Georgia Stanway has admitted she tried too hard to get herself a goal at Wembley against West Ham last weekend, but was delighted her side were able to emerge victorious.

City looked frustrated for long spells as the Super League's second placed side were held in check by their opponents, but there was no looking back after Keira Walsh got the opener early in the second half.

Having huffed and puffed in front of goal all evening, Stanway finally got her just reward with ten minutes remaining, netting her side's second as they regained the FA Cup with a 3-0 win.

"I think in the first half they gave us a good run," Stanway said, speaking to 90min after the match. "We didn't quite hit the gear that we wanted to. But we came out in the second half, we knew we had a job to complete, and we did so. I think it was a game of two halves.

"When you're on a pitch like this and it's perfect, you obviously want to score at Wembley. Throughout the game I tried too hard to score, and then thankfully got one in the end.

🤩🏆 Georgia Stanway...



- 2013: Queued for a picture with Steph Houghton in the FA Women's Cup final



- 2019: Scores, wins Player of the match and wins the FA Women's Cup final, alongside Steph Houghton



📷 @StanwayGeorgia #FAWomensCup pic.twitter.com/smZWMJcI51 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) May 4, 2019

"It was unbelievable. To lift the trophy at the end was excellent, obviously with my friends and family all there."

Lifting the cup will come as something of a relief to Stanway and City, especially since they have lost out in the Women's Super League title race to Arsenal. Despite going undefeated in domestic competition all season, the FA Cup was their last chance at silverware, thanks to Arsenal's 17 wins in 19 matches.