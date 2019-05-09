Harry Kane Provides Injury Update as He Bids to Be Fit for Champions League Final

Harry Kane is set to step up his rehabilitation as he bids to be fit for Tottenham's Champions League final against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

Spurs reached the final in dramatic fashion as a second half Lucas Moura hat trick overturned a 3-0 aggregate deficit to see Mauricio Pochettino's men progress on away goals.

How's the ankle, Harry? 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/SG8MDZhOQE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 8, 2019

The England striker has been sidelined with an ankle injury since April 9 during his club's Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City. Speaking to BT Sport after Tottenham's historic win, the 25-year-old claimed he was optimistic about his chances of appearing in the final, as he steps up his recovery.

“Hopefully. Rehab is going well so far,” he said, via TalkSport.

“I start straight-line running this week. We’ll see. So far so good, so if it carries on as it should I would hope to be [fit]. There’s still a few weeks to go.”

In place of Kane's absence, Pochettino has utilised Heung-min Son, Fernando Llorente and Wednesday's hero Lucas Moura up front. All three have contributed in the Englishman's stead and fired Spurs to their first European final since 1984.

Given the form of his teammates, Kane joked that he may not be assured of a place in the team even if he does recover in time - such has been the form of his fellow players - while also revelling in his side's dramatic achievement.

He added: "We beat Manchester City, we beat Ajax in the semi…I’ve got to start training even harder and prove myself in front of the gaffer.

“I’m a fan first and foremost and I know how much it means to the club. The lads dug deep and showed passion and that is all you can ask for. We had to wait to get the third in the last minute and we found a way. That’s what football is about and we have the final to come.”