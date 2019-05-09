Julian Speroni to Leave Crystal Palace This Summer After 15 Years at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Julián Speroni will leave the club when his contract expires this summer, following a 15-year spell at Selhurst Park.

The Argentine first moved to south London in 2004 after a brief spell at Dundee FC, the first club he joined when he moved to Europe from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense three years earlier.

Speroni has gone on to make 405 appearances for Crystal Palace, making him the club's fourth highest appearance maker in their history, registering 112 clean sheets along the way.

Ben Radford/GettyImages

The 39-year-old was set to leave the club last summer before eventually signing a one-year contract extension, but Crystal Palace have now confirmed that they will part ways with Speroni at the end of this season.

"Julian has devoted the best 15 years of his playing career to our club, and will go down in the record books - but perhaps more importantly, will be remembered as a true club legend by all Palace fans and everyone at the club," chairman Steve Parish told the club's official website.

"You just don’t get many people like Julian in elite football any more - he is a model professional, ultra-committed, immensely loyal, and has set impeccable standards to his team-mates down the years.

"His contribution to this club cannot be overstated, and we will be eternally grateful for his service."

Speroni has featured twice for Crystal Palace this season and he's largely been left out of matchday squads, making the bench just four times in the Premier League.

But he could be given a heroic send off this weekend by featuring one last time at Selhurst Park when Palace host Bournemouth on the last day of the season.