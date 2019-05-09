Jurgen Klopp Set for Huge Contract Extension as Juventus Put Liverpool Boss Top of 'Wishlist'

Liverpool are aiming to lock down the managerial services of Jurgen Klopp with a bumper new contract extension, following interest from Juventus.

Massimiliano Allegri has been at the helm of the Old Lady since 2014, winning five consecutive Serie A titles with the Italian giants. He has also reached two Champions League finals in this time, but has failed to bring Europe's most prestigious club prize back to Turin, having been thwarted by Barcelona (2015) and Real Madrid (2017).

Juventus' latest Champions League heartbreak came at the hands of a youthful Ajax side who eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo and co in the quarter-final stage. It is Allegri's inability to win the tournament so coveted by the Turn faithful that has led to rumours that he will be leaving Juventus this summer.

Indeed reports from Italy claim that Allegri has already agreed to part ways after a meeting on Wednesday, with club chairman Andrea Agnelli, vice-chairman Pavel Nedved and sporting director Fabio Paratici all present for the discussion.

Now CalcioMercato have reported that Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp is at the 'top of Agnelli's wishlist'. The report claims that the Juventus chairman 'has been a fan of Klopp since his Dortmund days' and would love to bring the German to the Allianz Stadium next season.

For a club so intent on achieving European glory, witnessing Klopp's Liverpool reaching back-to-back Champions League finals following Tuesday night's remarkable comeback against Messi's Barcelona, will have undoubtedly strengthened Agnelli's desire to land his man.

However, CalcioMercato also claims that Klopp is in fact on the verge of agreeing to a contract renewal that will see the beloved manager remain at Anfield for a further five years.

The report claims that Klopp will pocket a handsome €10m plus bonuses with his new contract, and that he is highly likely to put pen to paper on this deal, stating that the Liverpool manager 'has not given any other signal than to continue with the Reds'.

Despite failing to lift a trophy in his four years at Liverpool, Klopp has endeared himself to the fans with his emotional and energetic antics on the sidelines, and his high-tempo, powerful style of play on the pitch.

Regardless what happens between Liverpool and Spurs in Madrid, this has undoubtedly been Klopp's most impressive season in England to date. He has managed to guide Liverpool to over 90 points in the Premier League, as well as reaching yet another Champions League final.