Lionel Messi 'Broke Down in Tears' After Barcelona's Devastating Champions League Defeat at Anfield

Lionel Messi was despondent following Barcelona's 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night, and is believed to have broken down in tears after returning to the dressing room.

The Argentine scored twice as his side ran out 3-0 winners over the Reds in the first leg of the semi-final in Catalonia, and arriving in Merseyside, they looked a shoo-in for a first Champions League final since 2015.

In one of the most memorable nights in the history of the tournament, however, the Spanish giants were taken to pieces. Doubles from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum marked yet another second leg embarrassment for Barca, and it seems as if it may have all been too much for one of the greatest of all time.

He looked shell-shocked in leaving the pitch at full-time, and according to The Guardian, the 31-year-old broke down in tears upon returning to the dressing room.

It is reported that he could not be consoled by his team-mates, and his fragile state was only compounded after he was left to travel home by himself after being selected for an anti-doping test.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the forward was then accosted by a hostile group of Barcelona fans as he attempted to board his flight, with the group seemingly livid at the club's failures in Europe.

At around 1am BST, he is reported to have been involved in a minor confrontation with the group, as another group of Barcelona fans spoke up in support of the legendary number ten, but the situation was dealt with by airport security before it could escalate.

All in all, it hasn't been a great few days for Messi, who will now turn his attentions to Barca's final two La Liga fixtures before the Copa del Rey final with Valencia on 25 May.