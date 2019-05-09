Liverpool to Reward Divock Origi With New 'Long-Term' Deal After Champions League Semi-Final Heroics

Liverpool will reward Divock Origi for his latest match-winning performance by offering him a new 'long-term' deal in the coming weeks.

The 24-year-old has been a peripheral figure for much of the season, but has nonetheless made a habit of coming up with important goals. He scored afamous stoppage-time winner in the Merseyside derby earlier in the season, and last weekend headed in a crucial third goal against Newcastle to take the Premier League title to the final day.

With Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah injured, he was once again called upon to feature against Barcelona, and with the Reds facing a seemingly impossible 3-0 deficit, Origi found the back of the net twice - once to start the comeback and once to cap it - to help send his side to the Champions League final.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

His attitude and work-rate despite what has been a difficult personal season seems to have impressed Jurgen Klopp, and the Mirror report that he will be handed a new 'long-term' deal for his efforts.

Origi was initially a starter when Klopp first arrived at the club, but a horrific injury left him watching from the sidelines as the Liverpool team was regenerated, and for long spells it looked as if the quality of squad may have outgrown the Belgian.



His contract is up next month, and it was generally believed prior to the start of the season that he would depart at some stage. He had offers on the table both in the summer and in January, but opted to stay for a battle to earn his place in the side.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Though it may have seemed futile at the time - with the attacking triumvirate of Firmino, Salah and Sadio Mane etched in stone - he has proven he can offer a capable alternative option across the front line, as well as a knack for showing up when it counts.