Liverpool, Tottenham & Juventus All Agree Personal Terms With Lyon Star Tanguy Ndombele

Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, as well as Serie A champions Juventus, have reportedly agreed personal terms with Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele, ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ndombele is one of the hottest midfielders in world football right now and has been linked with a whole host of top European clubs. However, it seems that Tottenham may be stealing a march on their rivals, with the 22-year-old reportedly a 'priority' for Mauricio Pochettino.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

Tottenham are ready to make a huge offer to Lyon in the coming weeks, with French outlet Euro United claiming that Pochettino has 'directly expressed his interest', as he looks to make his first signing since Lucas Moura joined from PSG in January 2018.

Despite the suggestion that terms have been agreed with the player's representatives, no transfer fee has been discussed with Lyon, who will be seeking at least €60m to part ways with the France international.





Euro United have also claimed that both Liverpool and Juventus have agreed terms with Ndombele too, while Real, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are all monitoring the situation closely. However, none of the clubs have made an official bid.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

That may change soon though with Pochettino not wanting to miss the opportunity to sign such a talented player in a position which has been an issue for his side during the campaign.

Spurs have a clear lack of depth in central midfield and, with Mousa Dembele now in China, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks have been forced to play in the majority of their fixtures, despite both suffering with various injuries throughout this season.

Eric Dier has also been missing with injury issues of his own while Victor Wanyama is not performing well enough when given the opportunity, leading to Pochettino's eagerness to add Ndombele to his Tottenham squad.