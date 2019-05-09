Lucas Moura: 6 Things You May Not Know About Tottenham Hotspur's Hat-Trick Hero

Tottenham Hotspur made it to the Champions League final in the most dramatic circumstances on Wednesday night, coming back from 3-0 down on aggregate at half-time to go through on away goals.

The man they had to thank was Brazil international, Lucas Moura, whose sensational second-half hat-trick was enough to send Spurs through to face Liverpool in the showpiece event on 1 June at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Moura was the saviour for his side last night but how knowledgeable are you about the 26-year-old?

Here are six things you may not know about Tottenham's hat-trick hero.

(Not) the New Marcelinho





He started his career at the youth academy of former Corinthians player Marcelinho Carioca and quickly got nicknamed Marcelinho due to his resemblance to the former attacking midfielder.

The young star eventually got tired of getting called ‘Marcelinho’ and requested to just be known as ‘Lucas’ as he wanted to "make his own history in football without comparisons".

Young Commuter





Moura eventually joined Corinthians when he was 10 but struggled so much with having to travel on two trains and a bus to get to training that the club had to bring in a nutritionist specifically for him, as he lost so much weight.

In the end his parents insisted the club provided him with a place to stay but they refused which ultimately led to him leaving and joining Sao Paulo when he was 13.

Golden Boy

He won the Under-20 South American Cup with Brazil in 2011 while playing in a front three alongside Paris Saint Germain star Neymar and former Chelsea midfielder Oscar.

Moura was named as the tournament's best player and scored a hat-trick in the final as they beat Uruguay 6-0 to lift the trophy.

Olympian

The Brazilian also won an Olympic silver medal with his country, as they came second to Mexico at London 2012.

The Tottenham forward did not play in 2016 when they won gold at their home games in Rio De Janeiro.

Exclusive Club

Moura is now the first Brazilian player to score a hat-trick in a Champions League semi-final.

He is also only the fifth player of all time to achieve the feat with the others being, Alessandro Del Piero, Ivica Olic, Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo.

His hat-trick against Ajax was only the second he has scored three goals in a game in his senior career, the first coming in their 4-0 win over Huddersfield Town just three-and-a-half weeks previously.

That was also the first hat-trick at the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

High Praise

His performance last night led to him being only the 10th player ever to get a 10/10 score from French news outlet L'Equipe.

The other nine players are Franck Sauzee, Bruno Martini, Oleg Salenko, Lars Windfeld, Lionel Messi (twice), Robert Lewandowski, Carlos Eduardo, Neymar and Dusan Tadic.