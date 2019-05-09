Watch: Lucas Moura Cries Watching Brazilian Commentary of Game-Winning UCL Semifinal Goal

Spurs midfielder Lucas Moura was Tottenham's hero on another night of Champions League drama.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
May 09, 2019

Tottenham midfielder Lucas Moura couldn't hold back his tears watching a Brazilian replay of his Champions League semifinal late-game heroics against Ajax on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-0 on the night and 3-0 on aggregate, Moura scored a second-half hat-trick—including a 95th-minute game-winner—to send the Spurs to their first Champions League final in team history.

The 26-year-old was shown footage of his dramatic winner by reporters from his native of Brazil after the game. The commentary from his home reduced Moura to tears in the media mixed zone.

"It's impossible to explain, I am so happy," Moura said. "It's a big gift from God and I'd like to share it with my teammates and the fans."

Moura wasn't the only one in tears after Tottenham's stunning win. Mauricio Pochettino also cried during postgame interviews, overwhelmed with emotion following the victory.

Tottenham will face Liverpool in an all-English Champions League final on June 1.

