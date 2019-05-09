Barcelona have revealed that striker Luis Suarez is set to undergo knee surgery after sustaining an issue in his meniscus.

Barça are fresh from their humiliating exit to Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals, and the news of Suarez's injury will do little to improve their mood, especially ahead of the Copa del Rey final with Valencia at the end of May.

[❗ INJURY NEWS]

Luis Suárez to have arthroscopic surgery

More info 👉 https://t.co/2ebxXCetQX pic.twitter.com/5XFM5dKVZI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 9, 2019

In a statement on the club website, it was revealed that: "The first team player Luis Suárez has an medial meniscus injury in his right knee and surgeon Dr. Cugat will perform arthroscopic surgery on the Uruguayan under the supervision of the Club's medical staff.

"The outcome of the process and an estimate of how long the striker will be out will be announced following the surgery."

Reporting on the injury, Spanish football journalist Richard Martin explained on Twitter that, though the timeframe for his recovery remains unknown, it could potentially affect his chances of turning out for Uruguay at this summer's Copa America.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Luis Suárez has injured the internal meniscus in his right knee....will undergo tests to see what extent of injury is but seems like he will be at best a doubt for Copa del Rey, at worst he'll have to miss Copa America."

While that remains to be seen, it is a worrying thought for both club and country, especially considering the 32-year-old's form for La Blaugrana this season.

Suarez has managed 25 goals across competitions this campaign, second only to Lionel Messi in the club's scoring charts, providing an impressive 13 assists as well.