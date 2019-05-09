Luis Suarez Needs Arthroscopic Knee Surgery, a Doubt for Copa del Rey Final, Copa America

The club has not set the injury timetable for the Uruguayan, who suffered an injury to his meniscus.

By 90Min
May 09, 2019

Barcelona have revealed that striker Luis Suarez is set to undergo knee surgery after sustaining an issue in his meniscus. 

Barça are fresh from their humiliating exit to Liverpool in the Champions League semifinals, and the news of Suarez's injury will do little to improve their mood, especially ahead of the Copa del Rey final with Valencia at the end of May. 

In a statement on the club website, it was revealed that: "The first team player Luis Suárez has an medial meniscus injury in his right knee and surgeon Dr. Cugat will perform arthroscopic surgery on the Uruguayan under the supervision of the Club's medical staff. 

"The outcome of the process and an estimate of how long the striker will be out will be announced following the surgery."

Reporting on the injury, Spanish football journalist Richard Martin explained on Twitter that, though the timeframe for his recovery remains unknown, it could potentially affect his chances of turning out for Uruguay at this summer's Copa America.

In a tweet, he wrote: "Luis Suárez has injured the internal meniscus in his right knee....will undergo tests to see what extent of injury is but seems like he will be at best a doubt for Copa del Rey, at worst he'll have to miss Copa America."

While that remains to be seen, it is a worrying thought for both club and country, especially considering the 32-year-old's form for La Blaugrana this season. 

Suarez has managed 25 goals across competitions this campaign, second only to Lionel Messi in the club's scoring charts, providing an impressive 13 assists as well.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message