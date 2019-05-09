Manchester City Are 'Not Interested' in Bruno Fernandes Despite Reports of €55m Deal

Manchester City are 'not interested' in making a move for Bruno Fernandes at the end of the season, in stark contrast to previous reports that put the Citizens on the brink of completing a big-money deal for the Sporting CP playmaker.

The Portugal international has supposedly been a hot topic for both Manchester clubs in the build-up to the summer transfer window, with most recent reports suggesting that Fernandes was nearing a move to Etihad Stadium.

Reports originating from Portugal at the start of the month suggested City had met with Sporting CP director with a formal offer of around €55m expected to be enough to force a sale.

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/GettyImages

However, BBC journalist Simon Stone has now completely dismissed those reports and claims that Manchester City aren't interested in buying Fernandes, adding that the club haven't even been in contact with Sporting CP over the move.





The 24-year-old midfielder has been at the centre of attention throughout this season after deciding to stay at Sporting following their mass exodus last summer, which saw the likes of Gelson Martins, William Carvalho and Rui Patrício leave due to an attack on their training ground.

His decision to remain at the José Alvalade Stadium has proved to be a masterstroke, however, as Fernandes has racked up 31 goals and 17 assists across all competitions this season.

Although Sporting remain eight points off the top of the table in the Primeira Liga, Fernandes' goal against rivals Benfica last month saw the club qualify for a second straight Taça de Portugal final - they lost last year's match against C.D. Aves.

Fernandes' was attracting interest from a lot of Europe's mid-tier clubs last summer, but his performances this season have caught the eye of a number of the biggest teams on the continent.

Told @ManCity not interested in Bruno Fernandes. Club have never spoken to Sporting about it. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) May 9, 2019

Although Manchester City were believed to be ahead of their local rivals in the race for Fernandes' signature, it now appears that Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's side could have a straight path to sign the Portugal international this summer.