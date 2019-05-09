Mateo Kovacic Close to Permanent Chelsea Deal as Eden Hazard Edges Nearer to Exit

By 90Min
May 09, 2019

Chelsea are close to completing the permanent signing of loanee midfielder Mateo Kovačić from Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Croatia international has been a regular part of Maurizio Sarri's set up at Stamford Bridge but largely with mixed results, having been lent to the west London club due to his lack of playing time at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Although Kovačić has failed to set the world alight since joining Chelsea last summer, Marca reports that the Blues are close to reaching an agreement with Real Madrid which will see him join the club permanently this summer.

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Chelsea still have to endure a two-window transfer ban for breaching Financial Fair Play regulations, but a deal for Kovačić will bypass their restrictions as they specifically apply to registering new players.

Marca adds that Real Madrid are also close to wrapping up their deal for Chelsea winger Eden Hazard, but that the Belgian's move to the Spanish capital is a separate transfer to Kovačić's.

The 28-year-old has been flirting with a move to the Santiago Bernabéu for a number of years and rumours over a switch have been at an all-time high as Hazard prepares to enter the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Although the club will not be able to sign a replacement for Hazard until 2020, the arrival of Christian Pulisic and continued development of Callum Hudson-Odoi has been deemed to be enough to fill the gap next season.

Real Madrid had initially opted against making a marquee signing following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure last season, but the club have now made a U-turn on their decision and are soon expected to make Hazard their third signing of the summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message