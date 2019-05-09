Mauricio Pochettino Hails Tottenham 'Heroes' After Stunning Champions League Comeback

By 90Min
May 09, 2019

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was reduced to tears following his side's extraordinary Champions League semi-final victory over Ajax in the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

Spurs trailed 1-0 from the first leg, and looked down and out as first half goals from Matthijs De Ligt and Hakim Ziyech gave the hosts a commanding lead at the interval

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

However, a sensational Lucas Moura hat-trick, including a 95th minute winner, fired Pochettino's men into their first Champions League final where they will take on Premier League rivals Liverpool in Madrid - who completed their own remarkable turnaround just a day earlier.

"I want to remember my family… it’s amazing to reward them," said an emotional Pochettino in his post match interview with BT Sport after the game.

"The emotion is amazing, thank you to football. My players are heroes, in the last year I was telling everyone this group are heroes. The second half they were amazing.


"Thank you football, this type of emotion without football is no possible.

"We were talking before the game that when you work and when you feel the love it’s not stress it’s passion of the team. 

"We showed we love the sport and football. Today was amazing. It was a joy to watch this kind of game. It’s difficult to compete at this level. I am so grateful to be a coach. To be in football and to live this type of football."

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

When asked about Lucas, Pochettino added: "They are all heroes but he was a superhero. From the first to last one, the tough moment to live in the five years before."

