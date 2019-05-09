Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Targeting 'Cheaper' Signings for Man Utd as Bruno Fernandes Links Resurface

By 90Min
May 09, 2019

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting four new signings this summer, though it's unlikely the club will splash the cash on huge 'marquee signings', with cheaper alternatives now favoured.

The Red Devils are expected to undergo a major overhaul this summer after a desperately disappointing domestic campaign culminated in failure to qualify for next season's Champions League.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

As a result, Solskjaer will look to revamp his squad ahead of the new season. However, the latest from the The Sun suggests that United will look to target developing younger players, rather than bringing in proven players for big money.

Such tactics would likely rule out moves for reported long-term targets Gareth Bale, Kalidou Koulibaly and even Harry Maguire, but an exception may be made in the case of Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 24-year-old was thought to be a top target for neighbourhood rivals Manchester City, as they seek a successor for defensive midfield anchor, Fernandinho. It's subsequently been claimed, though, that City are not pursuing a deal for the Portuguese star, paving the way for United to resurrect their interest.

Fernandes could cost upwards of €50m, but would fit the profile of player that Solskjaer and assistant Mike Phelan have reportedly agreed to bring in. Crucially, Portuguese outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness) claim United have significant interest in striking a deal. 

He'd likely be worth the investment, too, with a sensational season in Portugal seeing the industrious midfielder net 31 goals in all competitions in just 50 games.

As well as signing a new central midfielder, Solskjaer is said to be targeting recruits at right-back, as well as on the right wing.

Incomings won't be the only concern for the Norwegian this summer, with a number of players expected to leave Old Trafford. Ander Herrera is poised to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, and Juan Mata is yet to come to terms on a new deal.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez could also be big name casualties as United look to re-establish themselves as one of the driving forces in English football.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message