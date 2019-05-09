Petr Cech Opens Up on 'Dream' of Ending His Career on a High With Europa League Win

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has insisted that retirement isn't even on his mind as his final season in football comes to an end, saying he is focussing on the 'dream' of lifting the Europa League.

The 36-year-old will call time on a glittering career in the summer, one that has seen him win almost everything there is to win in football at club level, and his experience in European competition has no doubt aided Arsenal this season.

They face Valencia in the second leg of their semi-final, having won 3-1 at the Emirates, and it has been Cech between the sticks all the way, despite Bernd Leno being first choice for Premier League duties.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Though his trophy-laden career is close to wrapping up, Cech says he has no time to sit back and reflect just yet.

"I try not to look back, because I want to live in the present and make sure the present finishes as well as possible," he said, via the Mail. "The moment I stop, I’ll have time to sit back and look at my amazing journey.

"If when I started, someone had told me that 20 years later I’d be in this position with all the cups and records then I wouldn’t have believed it.

"The reality of retirement is still quite distant when you have another game and then maybe another game. My dream of finishing with the trophy is still alive."

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Should the Gunners see out the tie with Valencia, Cech will have the chance to claim the third European trophy of his career, having won both the Europa League an Champions League while playing across the city at Chelsea - who are incidentally potential opponents in the final.