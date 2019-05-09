Real Madrid Officially Extend Long-Term Partnership With adidas by Eight Years to 2028

Real Madrid have officially extended their successful ongoing partnership with adidas for another eight years to 2028, having started working with the German sportswear brand in 1998.

The current contract had been due to expire in 2020 and it means that by the time this latest agreement is up for renewal, adidas will have been providing Real's famous all-white kits, away kits, training gear and everything else for an incredible 30 years.

While wearing adidas kits for the last 21 years, Real have lifted as many as six Champions League titles, including four since 2014 alone. They have also won six La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, six FIFA Club World Cups and four UEFA Super Cups.

"Real Madrid and adidas are both among the most iconic brands in the world of sports globally. It is a natural step to extend our successful partnership until 2028," Los Blancos president Florentino Perez said.

"Together, we will continue to build on our strategic alliance that allows us to be the benchmark and leaders of the football industry. Hence, adidas is the ideal partner for us.

"adidas delivers the best material for on-pitch performance and amazing original products for our fans all over the world. We are convinced that together we continue to experience many more years of success."

Kasper Rorsted, CEO of adidas, commented, "Without any doubt, Real Madrid is one of the best sport franchises world-wide. We are delighted that we can continue our great collaboration for the years to come.

"This agreement will help us to achieve our mission to be the best sports company in the world. It also underpins adidas' leadership in the football category. We are proud that we continue to outfit all Real Madrid teams and serve all Real Madrid fans globally with innovative and stylish products."