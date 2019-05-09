Ruben Loftus-Cheek Claims He Has 'No Reason' to Leave as Chelsea Face Callum Hudson-Odoi Decision

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek insists that he has "no reason" to force a move away from the club this summer but claims that he's put his agent in charge of contract talks at Stamford Bridge.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in recent weeks as the club prepare to go into the next season without any new signings, while he still isn't any closer to extending his current contract which is due to expire in 2021.

But Loftus-Cheek has stressed that he has "no reason" to leave Chelsea at the end of the season and insists that any talk over a new deal will have to be put on hold until the end of the season.

"I'm not sure [over new contract]," Loftus-Cheek said, quoted by Sky Sports. "I let my agent deal with it. I'm not thinking about that right now.





"It's important for me to focus on the here and now, and I'm playing right now. It's looking good so there's no reason why I should think about leaving Chelsea."

While Loftus-Cheek looks set to stay at Chelsea beyond the summer, The Daily Mail claims that Callum Hudson-Odoi's future remains unclear in west London.

The Blues still haven't opened up new contract talks with the teenage forward as they look to avoid losing Hudson-Odoi in a cut-price deal at the end of the season, or on a free transfer next summer.

But the club are now considering that they might have to sell their most promising youth prospect at the end of the season to avoid losing him for nothing.

Hudson-Odoi remains a transfer target for Bayern Munich, who bid for the England international during the January transfer window, but the 18-year-old is now also attracting interest from Barcelona and Manchester United.