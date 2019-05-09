Brazilian Team Concedes Stunning Own Goal After Series of Escalating Blunders

An own goal was the only fitting way for this embarrassing sequence to end. 

By Kaelen Jones
May 09, 2019

Yeah, Liverpool managed its ridiculous comeback against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Sure, Tottenham pulled off a similar fightback against Ajax to reach to Champions League final. But somehow, during a week of ridiculous soccer feats, an own goal scored during a match between Brazilian clubs Sāo Roque and Boleiro is perhaps the most wild.

The sequence begins with a series of spills, which results in a miscue by a goalkeeper and subsequently leads to a prime one-on-one opportunity. And, well... take a look at what ensues.

Yeah, that wasn't pretty. As a keeper, one of your defenders kicking the ball into your face is probably the worst way to concede an own goal.

Let's just hope that the Champions League final isn't decided in such a dreadful manner. Or, better yet, let's hope no soccer matches are determined on a play like that.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message