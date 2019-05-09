Yeah, Liverpool managed its ridiculous comeback against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. Sure, Tottenham pulled off a similar fightback against Ajax to reach to Champions League final. But somehow, during a week of ridiculous soccer feats, an own goal scored during a match between Brazilian clubs Sāo Roque and Boleiro is perhaps the most wild.

The sequence begins with a series of spills, which results in a miscue by a goalkeeper and subsequently leads to a prime one-on-one opportunity. And, well... take a look at what ensues.

Yeah, that wasn't pretty. As a keeper, one of your defenders kicking the ball into your face is probably the worst way to concede an own goal.

Let's just hope that the Champions League final isn't decided in such a dreadful manner. Or, better yet, let's hope no soccer matches are determined on a play like that.