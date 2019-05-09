Schalke Appoint Former Huddersfield Boss David Wagner as New Manager

German side Schalke 04 have announced the appointment of former Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner as head coach ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Wagner takes over from interim manager Huub Stevens, who was appointed following the sacking of Domenico Tedesco in March. Wagner, who left Huddersfield by mutual consent in January, has signed a three-year contract that ties him down until 2022.

Schalke have endured a miserable campaign following their impressive second-placed finish under young Tedesco last season. The Ruhr valley club sit 15th in the Bundesliga table, having accumulated just 31 points.

Upon announcement of Wagner's appointment, sporting director Jochen Schneider said: “We are delighted to have David Wagner join us. He perfectly fits in with our requirements; someone who coaches his team to take charge during games, to play with intensity and with a high tempo. He is also someone, however, who can influence the team with his personality and improve players too.”

Schalke remain one of Germany's biggest clubs despite their poor season, and Premier League fans may be slightly surprised by the appointment due to the hopeless form of Wagner's Huddersfield this campaign.





The German departed in January with the club occupying 20th place in the table and eight points from safety. The Terriers took just 11 points from their first 22 games of the season under Wagner and were relegated in record time as they went down in March.

However, Wager remains a a popular figure at Huddersfield and a respected coach, thanks to leading the club to promotion in 2016/17 and an impressive 16th place finish in his first season in the Premier League.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Wager, who made 36 appearances for Schalke between 1995 and 1997, said: "To dive into this world again and help to change the current situation for the better: That is the biggest motivation for me to return to the Bundesliga."