Steven Gerrard Reveals Why He Left Anfield Early During Liverpool's Epic Comeback Over Barcelona

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has revealed exactly why he had to leave Anfield early during his old club's miraculous win over Barcelona in the Champions League semi final.

Tuesday saw Liverpool pull off one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions League history as they thrashed Barcelona 4-0 to overcome a 3-0 first leg deficit and reach the final in Madrid next moth.

Gerrard - who captained the Reds the last time they won the Champions League back in 2005 - was among those at Anfield for the game, but he's revealed the drama was a little too much for him.

The Mirror quote Gerrard as saying: "My nerves the other night at Anfield were difficult to control. I had to leave before the end once it was 4-0.





"I had my seven-year-old daughter with me and I used that as an excuse to go, saying she had school the next day.

"But really it was more about my nerves – God knows what the players were going through. I don't think I'd have been able to cope with seeing either Coutinho, Suarez or Messi break my heart. So I decided to beat the traffic and get out of there before it went wrong."

Gerrard's admission comes as a surprise, the current Rangers boss having played in his fair share of memorable European nights against the likes of Olympiacos and Chelsea. Of course, Gerrard was also instrumental in the 'Miracle of Istanbul' when Liverpool came from three down against AC Milan to claim Champions League glory.

The former England international explained how it's different when you're not directly involved in the pressure games





He said: "It's different being a manager in those circumstances because you prepare yourself for big games. You get yourself fired up.





"But as a fan, you go relaxed then all of a sudden a dream starts brewing and you think 'wow'. On Tuesday when it went 1-0, I was thinking, 'If we get one more this is game on' – then it came.

But the longer it went, there was just too many quality players on the pitch so I had to get out.

"As a fan and ex-player, Tuesday was probably the best atmosphere I've seen at Anfield. It took me back to Chelsea when we scored the Luis Garcia goal, to Olympiacos – the big games I experienced myself."

Gerrard also told of how the atmosphere at Anfield reminded him of his current club Rangers.





He added: "The emotion and the passion I saw at Anfield is very similar to what you get at Ibrox. It also took me back to the Old Firm atmosphere here in December, the last 15 minutes against Rapid Vienna here in the Europa League.

"I hope as manager of this club I experience more big nights like that as Ibrox, alongside Anfield, is a special arena for football and it's mine and the players' responsibility to give these fans some good times.

"Being at Anfield reminded me of how special it would be to give these fans some success."