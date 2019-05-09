Throwback Podcast | Episode 1: The Tsunami Hitting the Shore

Getty Images

How did the first-ever Women’s World Cup come together in 1991? Episode 1 of Sports Illustrated's Throwback podcast, hosted by Grant Wahl, explores

May 09, 2019

Listen and Subscribe: Apple Podcast | Spotify | Sticher

How did the first-ever Women’s World Cup come together in 1991? The tournament, officially known as the FIFA World Championship for Women's Football for the M&M's Cup out of fear that it might tarnish the idea of a World Cup, was decades in the making and its origin story prominently features an unlikely figure: former FIFA president Sepp Blatter.

In Episode 1 of Throwback, Grant Wahl—the premier soccer journalist in the U.S.—traces the genesis of this groundbreaking tournament and introduces the American pioneers who would go on to define the future of women’s soccer. The debut episode features in-depth interviews with superstars such as Mia Hamm, Michelle Akers and Kristine Lilly; the woman who first demanded that FIFA hold a Women’s World Cup; and even that ex-FIFA President, Blatter.

Subsequent episodes will release every Thursday in the weeks leading up to the 2019 Women's World Cup, and you can find them all on SI.com here.

Don't see your preferred podcast platform above? You can also find Throwback on TuneIn, Google Podcasts, Castbox, RadioPublic or grab the RSS directly.

