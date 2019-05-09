Tottenham Sweat Over Jan Vertonghen Fitness After Defender Spotted Leaving Ajax on Crutches

By 90Min
May 09, 2019

Jan Vertonghen's availability for the Champions League final has been thrown into question after the Tottenham defender was seen leaving the Amsterdam Arena on crutches following the club's dramatic win over Ajax.

A sublime hat-trick from Lucas Moura ensured that Mauricio Pochettino's side would be joining Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano next month, overturning a three-goal deficit at one point to reach their first ever Champions League final.

But it now appears that Tottenham could be without Vertonghen for the showpiece on Juve 1, with VTM News (via HLN) spotting the Belgium international leaving the stadium on Wednesday on crutches.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

It's not clear what injury Vertonghen picked up against Ajax as he still appeared to be running normally throughout the latter stages of the game, as well as Tottenham's frantic post-match celebrations.


But the Belgian does have a track record of struggling with ankle injuries, having missed large chunks of games in 2016 and 2017 due to problems with his ligaments.

Wednesday's match against Ajax was the first time that Vertonghen has returned to Amsterdam since he left the club in 2012, while his role in the first leg of the semi-final was cut short due to a horrific head injury.

He's featured in all but three Champions League games this season and has also been a regular part of Pochettino's side in the Premier League, missing just one appearance that wasn't a result of injury or suspension.

While fans are left to wait on official confirmation about Vertonghen's condition, it's now being suggested that either Davinson Sánchez or Juan Foyth will partner Toby Alderweireld in the Champions League final next month.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message