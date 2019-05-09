Tottenham Sweat Over Jan Vertonghen Fitness After Defender Spotted Leaving Ajax on Crutches

Jan Vertonghen's availability for the Champions League final has been thrown into question after the Tottenham defender was seen leaving the Amsterdam Arena on crutches following the club's dramatic win over Ajax.

A sublime hat-trick from Lucas Moura ensured that Mauricio Pochettino's side would be joining Liverpool at the Wanda Metropolitano next month, overturning a three-goal deficit at one point to reach their first ever Champions League final.

But it now appears that Tottenham could be without Vertonghen for the showpiece on Juve 1, with VTM News (via HLN) spotting the Belgium international leaving the stadium on Wednesday on crutches.

But the Belgian does have a track record of struggling with ankle injuries, having missed large chunks of games in 2016 and 2017 due to problems with his ligaments.

Wednesday's match against Ajax was the first time that Vertonghen has returned to Amsterdam since he left the club in 2012, while his role in the first leg of the semi-final was cut short due to a horrific head injury.

He's featured in all but three Champions League games this season and has also been a regular part of Pochettino's side in the Premier League, missing just one appearance that wasn't a result of injury or suspension.

While fans are left to wait on official confirmation about Vertonghen's condition, it's now being suggested that either Davinson Sánchez or Juan Foyth will partner Toby Alderweireld in the Champions League final next month.