Transfer Rumours: Pellegrini to Man Utd, Joe Hart's Future, Mitrovic to Southampton & More

Manchester United 'Contact Roma' Over Midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini

Prepare for a summer of countless 'will he?', 'who is that?', 'no chance' and 'well, maybe' stories surrounding Manchester United's summer transfer activity.

Next on the list is a player who was linked with the Red Devils while under the tutelage of Jose Mourinho back in November. His sacking made all whispers fall silent, yet Corriere dello Sport claim the 22-year-old wants reassurances of his place in the Roma side before committing.

And for a meagre €30m, a drop in the ocean at Old Trafford, United would surely be foolish not to dip their hands into this potential pot o' gold.

Real Madrid Ready to Pounce on Rafael Camacho's Liverpool Hesitance

With just one solitary senior appearance to his name, 18-year-old Rafa Camacho fancies a little loan spell away from Liverpool to earn some game time, while a lucrative five-year-deal supposedly sits on the table.

Nevertheless, the Portuguese youngster wants assurances of playing, which the Reds can't provide, thus *breathe* Sporting CP, Benfica, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and now Real Madrid are all hot on his tail...with the latter 'attacking' the player, as per Record.

The winger has got his work cut out to make the first team, so clubs are eager to lure him away from what will be a job and a half overthrowing Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Southampton Seeking a...Serbian Saviour?

It's no secret Southampton need a striker.

Blimey, I mean Shane Long couldn't hit a barn door with a banjo and Charlie Austin can't play at a ground that seats over 22,000. Granted, Danny Ings can turn up on his day, as he looks set to have his loan move from Liverpool made permanent in the summer, but that's not enough for Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Step forward Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic, who, with 11 league goals for an appalling team has done alright this term, but when the Express claim he'll command a £30m fee, you've got to be one brave Austrian to head down that route.

Joe Hart Attracting Interest From Norwich City

Norwich are keen on Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart, according to The Sun.

They claim Daniel Farke is looking for backup to Tim Krul in the Canaries' net. Promoted from the Championship as winners, the 'interested' club are among French and Italian sides who fancy making a move.

It could be another case of Eminem's Without Me for the plucky 32-year-old.

Watford & Newcastle Hoping to Tempt Olympiakos Star to PL

Mady Camara has enjoyed a fine debut season with Olympiakos in the Greek Superleague, and it's caused two Premier League sides to take note.

Watford and Newcastle are the interested parties, with the Guinean 'interested in a move' to Hertfordshire, as per the Evening Standard, having netted six times in 24 league outings.





The sticking point, however, is that the Africa Cup of Nations beckon this summer, and Camara doesn't fancy making a decision until after the tournament's conclusion.

Alaves Doing Premier League Side a Solid By Resting Guillermo Maripan

Centre half Guillermo Maripan won't be risked before the end of the season, Marca claim, so that current club Alaves can ensure he remains injury free before selling him.

West Ham are hovering over any potential deal, and clearly scared that they could jeopardise the deal, the Spanish minnows seem determined to make this one happen.

The Hammers have a couple of solid central defender in their ranks, with Issa Diop and Fabian Balbuena, and the €25m could be stretch for a third choice player, but who knows West Ham's intentions?

They paid £20.5m for Andre Ayew mind you, so don't put it past them.