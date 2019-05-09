UEFA and Pepsi Announce Imagine Dragons to Perform Champions League Final Opening Ceremony

UEFA and Pepsi have announced that Grammy Award-winning Las Vegas rock band Imagine Dragons will perform at the Champions League Final opening ceremony in Madrid next month, as Liverpool and Tottenham prepare to do battle at the Metropolitano Stadium.

Both English sides overcame three goal deficits this week to book their place in the final on 1st June, Liverpool beating Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday night before Spurs came from 2-0 down at half time in Amsterdam – 3-0 on aggregate – to secure a 3-2 win on Wednesday night and beat Ajax on away goals.

Spotify's most streamed band of 2018 will kick off proceedings in Madrid before the two sides take the field; lead singer Dan Reynolds saying: “We're honoured to be playing the UEFA Champions League Final opening ceremony with Pepsi for some of the most passionate sports fans on the planet. It's going to be a great show in Madrid.”

Now in its fourth year, the UEFA Champions League Final opening ceremony (presented by Pepsi) will build on last year’s record-breaking performance by Dua Lipa with a level of production never seen before at a UEFA Champions League Final. Pyrotechnics, special effects, the lot.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Events SA marketing director, added: “We are extremely excited to be collaborating with Pepsi on the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final opening ceremony. For the fourth year running, the opening ceremony will bring music, entertainment and sport together in an epic experience for fans – and Pepsi is the perfect partner to help us do that.

Image by Chris Deeley

"Last year’s performance by Dua Lipa was a great success, breaking records as our most-viewed, single piece of social media content ever. We know that Imagine Dragons are going to build on our fans' excitement for the opening ceremony performance with a rock show football fans will never forget."

In addition, Pepsi will be hosting fans at the UEFA Champions Festival in Madrid. The festival is open to the public and will showcase a number of musical acts across four days, with headline performances by popular EDM act Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on Friday, May 31st, and the international pop group behind this year’s new Pepsi jingle, Now United on Saturday, June 1st.

