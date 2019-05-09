UEFA President Insists 'No Decision Has Been Made' Amid Champions League Revamp Rumours

By 90Min
May 09, 2019

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has revealed talks are ongoing between the UEFA Executive Committee and representatives of the European Leagues in regards to potential changes to the Champions League format.


The most recent alterations were made in 2016, however, discussion are taken place in the House of European Football in Nyon regarding further expansions in five years time.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Primarily, what is being discussed is the potential to include a relegation and promotion system in a revamp of the competition, a move that would see more clubs involved from the start of the tournament. Čeferin claimed while talks are ongoing to ahead of potential adjustments to the format, nothing has been decided as of yet.


"What is important to remember, is that, despite a lot of talk in the media, no decisions have been made," he said.


"At the moment we have only ideas and opinions. It is also important to recognise that UEFA is the only body that has responsibility to the game across Europe."

The system being discussed would see four groups of eight teams, significantly increasing the number of European matches and subsequently favouring and bigger clubs. All top five teams in each group would be automatically qualified for the next edition, something that could seriously hamper the chances of clubs from smaller countries of take part in.


Should these modifications comes into effect then they would not do so until 2024, while discussions are also taking involving the European Club Association (ECA). President of the ECA, Andrea Agnelli, put forward a proposal to introduce a "pan-European league system" that would reduce the number of teams qualifying from domestic competitions (currently four in the Premier League) - and increasing the number of group matches in the Champions League.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

Current UEFA drafts appear to be moving towards such a move, although should this decision make further ground would see the amount of clubs in the Champions League stay at 32.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message