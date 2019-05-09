UEFA President Insists 'No Decision Has Been Made' Amid Champions League Revamp Rumours

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin has revealed talks are ongoing between the UEFA Executive Committee and representatives of the European Leagues in regards to potential changes to the Champions League format.





The most recent alterations were made in 2016, however, discussion are taken place in the House of European Football in Nyon regarding further expansions in five years time.

Primarily, what is being discussed is the potential to include a relegation and promotion system in a revamp of the competition, a move that would see more clubs involved from the start of the tournament. Čeferin claimed while talks are ongoing to ahead of potential adjustments to the format, nothing has been decided as of yet.





"What is important to remember, is that, despite a lot of talk in the media, no decisions have been made," he said.





"At the moment we have only ideas and opinions. It is also important to recognise that UEFA is the only body that has responsibility to the game across Europe."

The system being discussed would see four groups of eight teams, significantly increasing the number of European matches and subsequently favouring and bigger clubs. All top five teams in each group would be automatically qualified for the next edition, something that could seriously hamper the chances of clubs from smaller countries of take part in.





Should these modifications comes into effect then they would not do so until 2024, while discussions are also taking involving the European Club Association (ECA). President of the ECA, Andrea Agnelli, put forward a proposal to introduce a "pan-European league system" that would reduce the number of teams qualifying from domestic competitions (currently four in the Premier League) - and increasing the number of group matches in the Champions League.

Current UEFA drafts appear to be moving towards such a move, although should this decision make further ground would see the amount of clubs in the Champions League stay at 32.