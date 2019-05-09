Valencia and Arsenal meet in the second leg of the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, May 9, at the Estadio Mestalla in Spain.

Arsenal enters the contest with a 3–1 lead in the series after beating Valencia last week in the semifinal's first leg. Los Che scored first, but Arsenal attacked with Alexandre Lacazette's double and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's late goal to secure the win.

Arsenal, which has lost in its last two visits to Mestalla, looks to secure its spot in the Europa League final–which has become all the more important given that it looks highly unlikely it will finish in the top four in the Premier League. Winning the Europa League comes with an automatic berth in next season's Champions League, something of high value to both clubs.

The winner will play either Chelsea or Eintracht Frankfurt for the title.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: UniMás

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.