Virgil van Dijk Claims 'Anything Is Still Possible' as Liverpool & Man City Prepare for Title Finale

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has explained that he is still holding onto hope that Manchester City will drop points on the final day of the Premier League season, opening the door for the Reds to be crowned English champions for the first time since 1990.





City will retain the Premier League trophy if they win against Brighton on Sunday, or at least match Liverpool's result against Wolves, after a dramatic and ever so tense title race.

The likelihood of City dropping points to give Liverpool the opportunity appears slim, but Van Dijk is not prepared to close the possibility. After all, Liverpool and Tottenham pulling off incredible comebacks this week to reach the Champions League final shows anything can happen.

"Anything is still possible," the PFA Player of the Year is quoted as saying by Liverpool Echo.

"There's still a game to go and Brighton away is not easy [for City]. But Wolves at home is certainly not easy either. We need to focus on ourselves. We need to try to get three points. If we do that then we did what we could do," he added.

"We'll see what's going to happen in Brighton. If it happens, it happens, we have no influence."

If City do hold on to top spot, Liverpool could end the 2018/19 season with the third highest points tally in the history of English football, and the highest ever by a runner-up.

But Van Dijk has also claimed it is 'not the end of the world' if they do finish second this time around, because this season is 'just the start' of what manager Jurgen Klopp has created.

One unlikely scenario is that Liverpool and City could end up in a Premier League title playoff if the pair finish level on points, goal difference and goal scored. But for a one-off 'final' match to be required, City must lost 4-0 against Brighton and Liverpool must draw 4-4 with Wolves.