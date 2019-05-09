West Ham Captain Gilly Flaherty Reflects on 'Proud Moment' After Leading Hammers Out at Wembley

By 90Min
May 09, 2019

West Ham Women captain Gilly Flaherty has said that the occasion of reaching an FA Cup final is more than enough for her side to be proud of, despite falling to a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.


The Hammers have managed to comfortably avoid relegation in their first season as a professional Women's Super League side, and had the chance to put the icing on the cake with a major trophy last weekend. 


Coming up against a strong City side who had yet to lose domestically, however, they were beaten by a flurry of second half goals from Keira Walsh, Georgia Stanway and Lauren Hemp, but can nonetheless take pride in their accomplishments. 

"It's so hard to put into words, but it's just incredible walking out there. You can see all your friends and family, and it's just a proud moment," Flaherty said, speaking to 90min after the match.


"Regardless of the result and how we played, we can take so much away from it. There's things there that these girls will never forget. We were pleased with how the first half went, we defended for our lives, but then it took its toll in the second half because we'd done so much defending. 

"But full credit to City, they took their chances - I think they had four and scored three."

Reflecting on the game itself, her teammate Claire Rafferty spoke with a similar sentiment, insisting she was proud of her side's performance despite being beaten by a better team – and revealing a wrinkle in her pre-match plans. 


"I've been really sick the last couple of days," she admitted. "Really bad! I've was throwing up like all of last night. So...I won't be doing a great deal tonight!"

She continued: "At half-time, we just wanted more of the same really. But we came out in the second half and it felt like we were going uphill. Ultimately, their movement and their quality shone through in the end.

"But it was a great occasion, so to perform like we did in the first half, I was so proud of the girls."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message