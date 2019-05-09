What the Brazilian Commentators Said to Reduce Lucas to Tears After Incredible Tottenham Treble

Tottenham's Champions League hero Lucas Moura was reduced to tears after his dramatic late hat trick booked the club's place in the competition's final after seeing off Ajax 3-3 on aggregate in the semis.

His 96th minute goal saw Spurs reach their first European final since 1984, with the 26-year-old's magnificent late effort being commented on by numerous television channels worldwide.

“At a time when the body does not respond any more, it’s up to the heart! The ball is in the goal area...LUCAS, LUCAAAAS!



“IT’S THE HEART! Tottenham! Historic!



“It had to be you Lucas!”



😭#AJATOTpic.twitter.com/xKBsFSawkD — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) May 9, 2019

One such commentary came in his native Brazil, where Lucas Moura was shown Esporte Interativo's coverage of the match after the game.

The incredible reactions from his homeland in the video reduced the Tottenham man to tears, in a moving moment after the game.

Translated, the commentators said: "In the final minutes....When the body doesn't respond anymore to the mind, the brain....only to the heart!





"The ball is in the box....Lucccaaaaas! Luccaaaaaas! With his heart!! He doesn't listen to his mind, but to his heart!!! Tottenham, Finalist, Historic!!! It had to be you, Lucaaaaas!!"

“For with God nothing shall be impossible.” Luke 1:37 em Johan Cruyff Arena https://t.co/EemeoK8kyl — Lucas Moura (@LucasMoura7) May 8, 2019

The match was full of pure drama, matching, if not exceeding, the efforts of Liverpool in Tuesday night's other semi final. Having gone three behind on aggregate in the first half, courtesy of goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Hakim Ziyech, Spurs responded in the second half after the introduction of Fernando Llorente.

Moura got a quickfire double to put Mauricio Pochettino's men within one goal of the final, with the Brazilian's drilled 96th minute effort sparking scenes of jubilation among the travelling support as well as those in his homeland.

2-0 - Tottenham Hotspur are the first team to come two goals behind to win in a Champions League semi-final since Manchester United in 1999 against Juventus. Breathtaking. #AJATOT pic.twitter.com/JsXIq0z4Y5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2019

Wednesday night's drama set up an all-English Champions League final, taking place at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium on June 1, as both clubs look to continue making history in a remarkable season in the tournament.