Arsenal & Chelsea Confirm Paltry Ticket Allocations for Europa League Final in 68,000 Seater Stadium

Arsenal and Chelsea have been officially allocated fewer than 12,000 tickets between them by UEFA for this season's Europa League final in Baku, Azerbaijan, despite the game being played at the city's Olympic Stadium where the capacity is in excess of 68,000.

Winning semi finals against Valencia and Eintracht Frankfurt, the Premier League clubs ensured that English teams dominate both UEFA finals this season after Liverpool and Tottenham both reached the Champions League final earlier in the week.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

But the paltry official ticket allocation afforded to each club means that relatively few fans will be able to attend.

Arsenal have confirmed an allocation of 6,000 tickets, while Chelsea have declared an even smaller amount, with just 5,801 tickets in their allocation. Other tickets have already been sold via applications on UEFA's official website, while some are likely to be handed to partners.

The Gunners note that they have 45,000 season ticket holders alone and 180,000 official members, meaning only a fraction will be able to source final tickets through the club.

"We are in active discussions with UEFA for more tickets for our fans but this disappointing ticket allocation obviously presents us with extreme difficulties in how we allocate tickets to you, our loyal supporters," Arsenal explained in a message to fans.

Official prices range from £17 to £95 for a restricted view and £26 to £121 for a non-restricted view, but other tickets made available for re-sale could far exceed that. Category 4 tickets, with a face value of £26 for non-restricted view, are already advertised on StubHub for more than £100.

Arsenal have also warned supporters about the difficulties and costs involved when travelling from the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan, with only limited options.

"We want to stress to all supporters before they commit to registering their interest for this match, that there will be significant travel difficulties and cost implications," the club said.

"There are very limited travel options to Baku, with a small number of available seats on scheduled flights from western Europe to Azerbaijan. We also estimate that return travel to Baku could cost supporters in excess of £1,000 per person."

Just so you know Arsenal and Chelsea fans...



The fastest route to Baku if you're driving would take 58 hours and passes through England, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Poland, Ukraine, Russia and Azerbaijan.



🎶 "We're all going on a European Tour." 🎶 #EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/sFDpfH2aEG — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 9, 2019

Both Arsenal and Chelsea are working with travel operator Thomas Cook Sport to help provide official supporter travel for those who manage to secure match tickets.