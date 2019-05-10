Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Atlético Madrid host Sevilla on Sunday as they look to confirm second place in La Liga.

Los Colchoneros are six points clear of city rivals Real, and will be guaranteed to finish in second place if they can avoid defeat against Sevilla. Atlético suffered a surprise 3-0 away defeat to Espanyol in their last game, but will be looking to get back on track.

Sevilla are sixth in La Liga, three points off the top four and suffered a blow to their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League last weekend when they lost 3-0 at home to Leganés.

Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Sunday 12 May What Time Is Kick Off? 17:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Metropolitano Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A Referee? N/A

Team News

Atlético confirmed on Tuesday that Stefan Savic suffered a hamstring injury against Espanyol that will rule him out for this match.

Fellow centre-back José Giménez has been out with a toe injury since April and is expected to miss out once again, while Nikola Kalinic is a doubt to play – and of course, Diego Costa is still serving a suspension he received for insulting a referee when Atlético played Barcelona in April.

Nehuén Pérez won't be available as he will be part of the Argentina side that is at the Under-20 World Cup in Poland and for Sevilla, Éver Banega will be serving the second game of a two-match suspension he received for getting sent off against Girona.

On-loan defender Maximilian Wöber sustained a torn meniscus in April that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Daniel Carriço and André Silva are also injury doubts, but Sergio Escudero is expected to recover from a knock to play.

Predicted Lineups

Atlético Madrid Oblak; Juanfran, Godín, Montero, Luís; Koke, Partey, Rodrigo, Ñíguez; Griezmann, Morata. Sevilla Vaclik; Navas, Mercado, Gómez, Escudero; Sarabia, Gonalons, Mesa, Vázquez, El Haddadi; Ben Yedder.

Head to Head Record

The sides drew 1-1 in the corresponding fixture in January in a tempestuous encounter where 12 yellow cards were shown between the two teams. Antoine Griezmann equalised on the stroke of half-time after Wissam Ben Yedder had given Sevilla the lead.

This has been a closely contested tie in the past, with Atlético winning 15 league meetings between the teams, Sevilla winning 13 and a further 15 games ending in draws.

Recent Form

Atlético's recent league form has been strong, winning four of their last five games whilst they have won six consecutive fixtures at home.

Sevilla's recent league form has been poor, losing three of their last five games including their last two away fixtures.





Their away form has been poor this season, only managing five league victories on the road.





Here's how both teams have fared in their last five league games.

Atlético Madrid Sevilla Espanyol 3-0 Atlético Madrid (4/5) Sevilla 0-3 Leganés (3/5) Atlético Madrid 1-0 Real Vallodolid (27/4) Girona 1-0 Sevilla (28/4) Atlético Madrid 3-2 Valencia (24/4) Sevilla 5-0 Rayo Vallecano (25/4) Eibar 0-1 Atlético Madrid (20/4) Getafe 3-0 Sevilla (21/4) Atlético Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo (13/4) Sevilla 3-2 Real Betis (13/4)





Prediction

With Sevilla attempting to get into the top four and secure Champions League football, this could be a tricky test for the home side.

However, Atlético have been formidable at home in the current campaign, winning 15 of 18 home games in La Liga.





Combining this with Sevilla's poor away form, Atlético should get the victory here. But they're still Atleti, so let's not get carried away.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 1-0 Sevilla