Borussia Dortmund vs Fortuna Düsseldorf: Lucien Favre's Best Available BVB Lineup

Borussia Dortmund welcome Fortuna Dusseldorf to the Signal Iduna Park this weekend knowing only a win will do if they want to keep their slim chances of winning the Bundesliga title alive.

The 2015/16 winners sit four points from Bayern Munich at the top of the table, with two games left to play and their chances of winning the league out of their hands.

Lucien Favre's men have to hope Bayern fail to win at RB Leipzig while they capitalise with a victory of their own if they want to take the title race to the last day of the season after a 2-2 draw at Werder Bremen in their last game.

Goalkeeper and Defenders

Roman Burki (GK) - He may have shipped six goals in his last two games but Burki has had a decent season overall by his own moderate standards, keeping kept nine clean sheets in 31 league games.

Lukasz Piszczek (RB) - With Marius Wolf suspended and Achraf Hakimi injured, Piszczek should start on Saturday. He is a more than capable deputy for the two absentees, the 33-year-old scoring once and provided six assists in 2018/19.

Julian Weigl (CB) - A central midfielder by trade, Weigl has filled in well at centre-back lately, starting his last five games in that position while filling in for the sidelined Dan-Axel Zagadou.

Manuel Akanji (CB) - The 23-year-old has come into his own this season, starting the last ten games he's been available for and captaining the side in two of those matches.

Raphael Guerreiro (LB) - The Euro 2016 winner started the last game and should retain his place on Saturday.

Midfielders

Thomas Delaney (CM) - The combative midfielder has only missed four league games during his first season at the club, clocking up an impressive 2,107 minutes along the way.

Axel Witsel (CM) - Another player in his first season with the Die Schwarzgelben, Witsel adds class to Delaney's steel. A giant with silky feet, the Belgium international has netted four times and has assisted once so far this campaign.

Mario Gotze (CM) - Despite playing in various positions, Gotze has enjoyed a productive season at the Westfalenstadion – contributing to 14 goals in 24 Bundesliga games. He could be key in unlocking the Fortuna defence in this match.

Forwards

Jadon Sancho (RW) - The former Manchester City player has had a sensational season to date, laying on 17 goals for his colleagues and finding the back of the net 11 times himself. Dortmund will be lucky to keep him this summer, as a move back to England beckons for the teenager.

Paco Alcacer (ST) - Dortmund's top scorer with 18 goals, Alcacer has had a fine season - putting the ball in the back of the net once every 61 minutes on average. His goal tally is even more impressive when you consider the fact he has only started ten league games. Ten!

Christian Pulisic (LW) - A injury hit season has limited Pulisic to seven starts, and he will want to end his last home game on a high before moving to Chelsea for good in the summer.