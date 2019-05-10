Brighton vs Manchester City Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The moment of truth is here for Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side, who travel to Brighton on Sunday knowing victory will secure them consecutive Premier League titles.

Vincent Kompany's stunning strike against Leicester on Monday night means they remain one point above Liverpool, who face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield looking to pounce on any slip up by the champions at the Amex Stadium.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

For the home side it will be a day of celebration, with Cardiff City's defeat against Crystal Palace last weekend confirming that Chris Hughton's team will be in the top flight again next season.

All eyes will be on Guardiola and his host of superstars however, as they seek to become the first side to retain the Premier League since cross-city rivals Manchester United in 2009.

Check out 90min's preview for the clash below.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 12 May What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Being Played? Amex Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Premier League Referee? Michael Oliver

Team News

Following an excellent performance and result in their 1-1 draw away at Arsenal last week, Hughton is not expected to make many changes to his Brighton side who have no fresh injury concerns.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Anthony Knockaert may return to the starting XI in place of Alireza Jahanbakhsh, who he replaced during half-time at the Emirates, but that may be their only change. Jose Izquierdo is out with a knee problem, while Davy Propper could make the squad, although he's carrying a thigh issue.

Guardiola has revealed Fernandinho will miss the game with the FA Cup final against Watford a target for his return, while Kevin De Bruyne could be involved.

PEP 💬 @fernandinho is not available. Maybe for the FA Cup final - we will see. — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 10, 2019

Kompany is set to keep his place alongside Aymeric Laporte in the heart of the defence. Benjamin Mendy is not expected to return so Oleksandr Zinchenko should stay at left-back.

Predicted Lineups



Brighton Ryan; Bruno, Dunk, Duffy, Bernardo; March, Gross, Stephens, Bissouma, Knockaert; Murray. Manchester City Ederson; Walker, Kompany, Laporte, Zinchenko; Foden, Gundogan, David Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Bernardo Silva.

Head to Head Record





The two clubs have faced each other 21 times in their history, with City winning on 12 occasions. Brighton have five victories and there have been four draws.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

City have won each of their last four encounters, including all three league games since Brighton got promoted in 2017 as well as this season's FA Cup semi final.

Recent Form

Brighton have been in a poor run of form and are without a victory in the league since they beat Palace at Selhurst Park on 9 March.

They have picked up a point in each of their last two outings but have only scored twice in their last eight Premier League matches.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Guardiola's side are in scintillating form, winning 13 league games on the bounce since defeat at Newcastle United in January.

Despite being known for attacking football, City have conceded just once in their last seven fixtures in the competition and, if they can keep another clean sheet on Sunday, with the attacking talent at their disposal they will be heavy favourites to get the three points they need to lift the trophy.

Here's how each side has fared in their last five games:

Brighton Manchester City Arsenal 1-1 Brighton (5/5) Manchester City 1-0 Leicester (6/5) Brighton 1-1 Newcastle (27/4) Burnley 0-1 Manchester City (28/4) Tottenham 1-0 Brighton (23/4) Manchester United 0-2 Manchester City (24/4) Wolves 0-0 Brighton (20/4) Manchester City 1-0 Tottenham (20/4) Brighton 0-2 Cardiff (16/4) Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester City (14/4)

Prediction

City have been relentless in their pursuit of consecutive titles and, although Brighton are sure to try and make things as awkward as possible, they could not have picked a much better team to play against on the final day.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Brighton struggle to score goals and, although they are a well organised side with good defenders, they will surely not be able to keep Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and co quiet for 90 minutes.

City have had to work incredibly hard to stay above an excellent Liverpool side throughout the campaign and it would be a huge surprise to see them fall at the last hurdle.

It's time to put the champagne on ice.