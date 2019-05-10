Chelsea Announces David Luiz Contract Extension

David Luiz has signed a new contract at Chelsea, tying his future to the club until 2021.

By 90Min
May 10, 2019

David Luiz has signed a new contract at Chelsea, tying his future to the club until 2021. 

Luiz played a crucial past in the Blues' advancement to the Europa League final on Thursday night, clearing a looping effort off the line in the late stages of their semifinal win over Eintracht Frankfurt. 

In a statement on the club's website, he said: "I am so happy to be here and to have this opportunity to stay. I love this club and I still have the ambition of a young player. It means a lot to reach another European final, and we still have the opportunity to finish in the top three of the Premier League this season and I will continue to try to do my best to help the team."

Blues director Marina Granovskaia added: ‘We are delighted David Luiz will be staying with the club. He has set the perfect example to those around him throughout the campaign and been a huge influence on and off the pitch. With the Europa League final still to come, we hope to finish off the season with silverware and David will be central to that success in Baku and beyond."

Chelsea are in pole position to finish as 'best of the rest' behind Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League this season, with appearances in the Carabao Cup and Europa League finals marking a successful first season for manager Maurizio Sarri – despite a number of vocal detractors within the club's fanbase. 

