Christian Eriksen's Move to Real Madrid Threatened by Prospect of Tottenham Winning Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen's proposed transfer to Real Madrid has been cast into doubt following the north Londoners' Champions League semi final victory over Ajax.

Previous reports suggested that the Danish international has a verbal agreement with Los Blancos over a switch to the Bernabeu, with the player thought to be keen on the move. However, the Spanish side fear that if Spurs lift the cup on 1st June ,they will demand a higher fee for Eriksen or even look to renew his contract – currently due to expire in 2020.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Lucas Moura hit a second-half hat-trick at Johan Cruijff ArenA on Wednesday night to send his team through to their first ever Champions League final, only English rivals Liverpool now standing between them and European glory.





Eriksen has long been linked with a transfer to Real, with his refusal to pen a new deal at Tottenham increasing the likelihood of a summer exit. However, Marca report that the Premier League side's success against de Godenzonen has thrown a spanner in the works.

It had been reported that Spurs would accept a €150m bid from Madrid for their talismanic playmaker. Unfortunately for the La Liga giants, they may now have to up their offer to land their man.





Eriksen is one of several elite players being pursued by Real, with coach Zinedine Zidane expected to reshape his squad in an attempt to bounce back from what has been a miserable campaign.

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

The Frenchman has been unable to lift the gloom at Los Blancos since returning to the dugout in March, with his team enduring a nightmarish season.





They were sent crashing out of the Copa del Rey by Barcelona and suffered European elimination at the hands of Ajax during one horrific week in early 2019, whilst a challenge for the league title never truly got off the ground.