Danny Rose Admits Champions League Final Could Be Last Game for Spurs

Tottenham full-back Danny Rose has hit back at Ruud Gullit for comments he made following the first leg of Spurs' Champions League semi final with Ajax, as well as acknowledging that the final against Liverpool could be his last outing for the team.

Rose has made 36 appearances across competitions for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, notching five assists, but there has been a constant buzz of reports linking him with a departure from the club this summer – with Paris Saint-Germain one of many interested in the Englishman.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

It is understood that Spurs are amenable to a deal, and speaking to the Mirror about this speculation following the club's historic comeback against the Dutch side, Rose proclaimed: “I keep seeing I’m being sold. If that’s the case and it's going to be my last game for Tottenham, I’m hoping to go out with a bang and lift a trophy.”

After confronting these rumours, perhaps with a portion of his tongue in his cheek, the left-back turned his attention to Netherlands legend Ruud Gullit, who had disparaged a number of north Londoners for their performance in the first leg.

Speaking on beIN Sports, the former Chelsea manager exclaimed: “Dele Alli — technically-wise, so bad. Victor Wanyama, technically-wise. Danny Rose too. I see them every week and how is it possible to make so many mistakes? I know you’re under pressure, but you need to know what to do, and they didn’t."

They've been dead and buried about 50 million times in the Champions League this season, but here we are. Difficult to properly sum up the varying emotions Tottenham fans have experienced over the last 24 hours.



Some words for @90min_Football below. 🤘https://t.co/qhgovYHbFn — JudeS (@judesummerfield) May 9, 2019

And so, after completing the remarkable turnaround at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Rose returned the fire, declaring: “Seeing people’s comments like Ruud Gullit after the first game and how rude he was, it’s nice that we fought back tonight and shut him up.

“He was very critical of individual players and saying how bad we were technically and he’s bang out of order for that, so that was fuel to the fire. I hope he eats his words.”