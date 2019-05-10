Derby County vs Leeds United: Picking Marcelo Bielsa's Best Available Whites Lineup

Leeds United travel to Pride Park on Saturday evening to face Derby County in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Leeds come into this game on the back of their failure to finish in the top two, as they lost out to Norwich City and Sheffield United.

Having occupied the automatic promotion spots for so long this season, Bielsa's side will feel they deserve to be playing Premier League football next year and will be giving their all over these two legs to try to reach the final.

Standing in their way is a Derby side, with whom Leeds have had some interesting battles this year. Despite winning in both league games, the second of these two meetings which was overshadowed by the 'spygate' controversy.

Saturday is sure to be a feisty affair, and Bielsa will need to pick a team ready to fight.

Here's a look at how Leeds could line up.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Kiko Casilla (GK): The Spaniard has played nearly every game for Leeds since joining in January and has performed well for the most part. With Derby's ferocious forward line, the stopper will need to be on fine form on Saturday.

Luke Ayling (RB): Ayling is a constant threat down Leeds' right-hand side and he his six assists in his last 11 games to prove it. Often one of Bielsa most attacking players, Ayling will be giving his opposite number plenty to think about.

Pontus Jansson (CB): The towering Swede has been a mainstay in this team and he will be leading the defensive line for the Whites against Derby. His threat from set-pieces could cause problems for the Derby defence.

Liam Cooper (CB): The Scot will be leading his side out at Pride Park and will hope to set an example with his performance too. Leeds will need to tighten up defensively if they are to achieve promotion, and Cooper will need to play his part in that.

Stuart Dallas (LB): Injury to left wing-back Ezgjan Alisoski has forced Bielsa into a change of formation in recent games, and this has paved the way for Stuart Dallas to return to the team. With big shoes to fill, Dallas will need to be on top form against Frank Lampard's men.

Midfielders

George Wood/GettyImages

Kalvin Phillips (CDM): Mr. Consistent for Leeds, Phillips will play the holding role once again on Saturday. His defensive capabilities allow more attacking and creative players to get forward and score goals.

Pablo Hernandez (RM): Possibly one of the best players outside England's top division, Hernandez will be key for Bielsa's men. His ability to hit top form in the play-offs could be the difference between success and failure for Leeds.

Adam Forshaw (CM): After forcing his way back into Bielsa's starting team towards the end of the season, the former Middlesbrough man will expect to line up once again at Pride Park on Saturday.

Mateusz Klich (CM): Having started all of Leeds' games this season, Klich is guaranteed to play on Saturday. The Pole will be looking for incisive passes in behind to help break down the Derby back line.

Jack Harrison (LM): The on-loan Manchester City winger has been a regular feature for Leeds this season, but may have been hoping for a few more goals and assists, having only racked up four and three respectively this season. He will be hoping to put that right in these semi-final games.

Forward

George Wood/GettyImages

Kemar Roofe (ST): In the absence of the suspended Patrick Bamford, Roofe is expected to lead the line for Leeds against the Rams. Always with his head up looking to make dangerous runs, the former Oxford United man will be desperate to get on the end of a pass and score the winning goal on Saturday.