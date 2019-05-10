Eden Hazard Refuses to Confirm Whether Europa League Final Will Be Final Chelsea Game

Chelsea forward Eden Hazard refused to reveal whether the all-English Europa League final against Arsenal would be his final outing for the Blues, amid constant rumours of his switch to Real Madrid nearing completion.

Maurizio Sarri's side were forced to do it the hard way by a resolute Eintracht Frankfurt side, who forced the tie into a penalty shootout, but they showed their nerve when it mattered most, with Kepa Arrizabalaga making two excellent saves to set up Hazard with a fairytale finish.

With possibly his final touch at Stamford Bridge, the Belgian nestled his penalty into the left-hand corner, sending his side through to the final. However, speaking to BT Sport after the game, as relayed by the Daily Mail, Hazard refused to confirm whether this was his final act at the Bridge or not, declaring: "I don't think that. I'm only thinking to win something for this club, for this squad.

"If it's my last game I will try to do everything, if it's not we will see. In my mind I don't know yet, I'm just thinking to win games and that's it.

"Today I score, we won, I'm happy, the boys are happy, the fans are happy. But it's not finished. It was hard but yes when you start the game you think you can reach the final especially when you draw the first game away and play the second game at home.

"I think we played a great game but a semi-final of the Europa League is not so easy. In the end we won on penalties, we are happy, and we go to Baku and try to win the trophy."

It was not the most complete performance the Blues have put in this season, and Hazard seemed to air some grievances with their inability to hold onto leads, responding to questions about the display by admitting: "In the first half yes, then always like this season we concede a goal in the second half.

"They create maybe one or two chances in the game, we created more, I think it was 50/50 in the end. It was not the best game to play but at the end the character was good and we go through."

Ultimately, though, all that matters is that they are there, and Hazard has a chance to leave the club on a high, if his future does indeed belong to Madrid as has been mooted. "Now we have another game to play against Arsenal," he continued. "Against them we're struggling a bit the last two or three years so we need to go there and play with quality and win the game."