Fiorentina vs AC Milan: Gennaro Gattuso's Best Available Milan Lineup

Fiorentina host AC Milan on Saturday in an incredibly game for both clubs in the closing stages of the season, as Milan look to make a late push for the final Champions League spot and Fiorentina look to end their thirteen-game run without a win.

Gattuso's side were involved in a thrilling 2-1 win at home against Bologna on Monday, in which three players were sent off – two of them after the full-time whistle. Milan's side will be drastically weaker than they would be hoping for, with eight players unavailable for the game either through injury or suspension.

They face a downtrodden Fiorentina side, whose last win in the league came in February. La Viola are without their captain and defensive rock German Pezzella, while their current offensive and defensive frailties could cost them against a hungry Milan side.

Goalkeeper & Defenders

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK) - One of Milan's best performers this season, the 20-year-old has kept 10 clean sheets Serie A.

Ignazio Abate (RB) - The veteran AC Milan right-back has only recently come back into the squad to replace the injured Davide Calabria, but a string of fantastic performances have solidified his place in the starting eleven.





Alessio Romagnoli (CB) - The AC Milan captain was banned for one game after sarcastically applauding Marco Guida towards the end of their 2-0 loss to Torino. His return to the starting eleven should bring defensive solidity and leadership back to the Rossoneri.

Crisitan Zapata (CB) - There has been strong contention for the second centre-back spot in Milan's defence, with Zapata and Musacchio battling it out to partner Romagnoli. The Columbia international has played 13 times for Milan in Serie A.

Ricardo Rodriguez (LB) - The 26-year-old Swiss international has been one of Milan's most consistent performers this season, playing 32 games while assisting three goals in the league alone.

Midfielders

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

Tiemoue Bakayoko (CM) - Although Bakayoko was visibly frustrated after not being brought on against Bologna on Monday, the French anchor should return to the starting lineup as he brings strength and power to the Rossoneri's midfield.

Franck Kessie (CM) - Kessie has had a stellar start to his AC Milan career, and has revitalised their midfield since signing from Atalanta in 2017, he has contributed to seven goals this season and his defensive and offensive expertise shine through this midfield.





Hakan Calhanoglu (CM) - In their last game against Bologna, Calhanoglu was a threat throughout the whole game and was unfortunate not to score. The 25-year-old Turkish international has been involved in seven goals this season, and his dead ball and long distance specialties make him a threat from anywhere.

Forwards

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Suso (RW) - Suso has lacked the clinical edge that made him such a terrific asset for the Rossoneri at the start of their season, and was without a goal in thirteen games until the game against Bologna on Monday, and has now contributed to 14 goals this season.

Krzysztof Piatek (ST) - The 23-year-old Polish striker has been a constant threat since signing from Genoa in January, and has been one of Milan's main sources of goals in this attacking drought they've faced. For Genoa and Milan this season he has scored 21 goals in 34 appearances, showing his lethal nature in front of goal.

Fabio Borini (LW) - A familiar face for Sunderland fans, Borini hasn't lit the Serie A on fire since signing from the north east of England, only creating three goals in 17 appearances this season. But he has consistently produced and created chances, he's a reliable figure for Gattuso to turn to.