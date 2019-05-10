Fiorentina vs Milan Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Milan travel to the Artemio Franchi Stadium on Saturday to face a struggling Fiorentina side who are without a win in 13 games in a battle between Serie A's fifth and 13th placed sides.

I Rossoneri come off the back of a tense 2-1 victory at home to Bologna, where Milan took control of the match early on, but an unnecessary red card from Lucas Paqueta caused tensions to flare, allowing Bologna to slowly get back into the game.

Fiorentina go into this game after another disappointing loss, this time away from home to 18th placed Empoli, losing 1-0 to pile more misery on a woeful past two months for La Viola.

With two matches remaining in what has been a disappointing season for both Milan and Fiorentina, they both will be looking to end the season on a high ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.



Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 11 April What Time Is Kick Off? 19:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Artemio Franchi Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports 2 Referee? Maurizio Marian

Team News

In their last game against Empoli, Aston Villa flop Jordan Veretout was sent off for protesting at the referee after the final whistle. The midfielder has made 31 appearances in Serie A this season and has been linked with a move away.

Croatian winger Marko Pjaca has a cruciate ligament problem and isn’t expected back this season. Arguably more importantly, they will also be without captain German Pezzella, who fractured the right side of his face during the loss at Empoli.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Milan are in the midst of an injury crisis, with Andrea Conti, Ivan Strinic, Giacomo Bonaventura, Davide Calabria and Mattia Caldara all still out through injury. They are also without Paqueta for the remainder of the season thanks to his red card.

Lucas Biglia also went off against Bologna with a supposed muscle injury, so he too may miss the game.



Predicted Lineups





Fiorentina Lafont; Milenkovic, Ceccherini, Hugo, Biraghi; Gerson, Fernandes, Benassi; Chiesa, Muriel, Mirallas. Milan Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Calhanoglu, Mauri; Suso, Piatek, Borini.

Head to Head Record

Fiorentina and Milan have played each other 170 times in all competitions, the former grabbing 49 wins and the latter picking up 74. The reverse fixture earlier in the year resulted in a 1-0 win for Fiorentina at San Siro.

The last time Fiorentina won both league games against I Rossoneri in a Serie A campaign was in the 2000/01 season, two years before bankruptcy and administration hit their club.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Since Fiorentina was re-established Milan have shown dominance in this fixture. I Rossoneri won both fixtures in Fiorentina's dramatic return to top flight football in the 2005/06 season, with a 2-1 win at Fiorentina and a 3-1 win at home solidifying this dominance.

Recent Form

Fiorentina have been in dreadful form over the past two months, without a win in 13 matches, and their slump doesn't show any sign of stopping. In those 13 games they've scored 14 and conceded 22 goals, and in their last five matches they've lost four and drawn one.

Milan have also faltered towards the tail end of the Serie A season, falling out of the top four in recent weeks meaning their dreams of Champions League qualification may never be fulfilled.

In their past five matches they've done a lot better than La Viola, winning two, losing two and drawing one. Milan are still in a relatively good position going into the final two games and could still finish in the top four.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Here's how each team has fared in their past five matches in all competitions.

Fiorentina Mila Empoli 1-0 Fiorentina (5/5) Milan 2-1 Bologna (6/5) Fiorentina 0-1 Sassuolo (29/4) Torino 2-0 Milan (28/4) Atalanta 2-1 Fiorentina (25/4) Milan 0-1 Lazio (24/4) Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina (20/4) Parma 1-1 Milan (20/4) Fiorentina 0-0 Bologna (14/4) Milan 1-0 Lazio (13/4)

Prediction

Milan will look to capitalise on the defensive frailties of this struggling Fiorentina side, and may dominate possession for long periods of the match.

Milan have lacked a clinical edge as of late and this has punished them in the past, but against Bologna this problem seemed long gone as Suso scored for the first time in 13 games and Calhanoglu and Abate looked dangerous throughout.

🥇 You voted @ignazioabate as your #MilanBologna MVP!

È Abate il vostro @emirates MVP della sfida col Bologna: complimenti Ignazio! 👏🏻🥇 pic.twitter.com/nS8GWmUHbS — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 7, 2019

Fiorentina are without the rock of their defense, in the form of captain Pezzela, and this lack of leadership could result in a horrendously disjointed La Viola side on Saturday.

This match comes at the best possible time for Milan, as they look to have regained their confidence in front of goal just as Fiorentina's defensive issues have worsened. If Milan start strongly, it will be difficult for Fiorentina to get back into the game.

