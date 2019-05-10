How KIA Connected Santiago Canizares With Valencia Super Fans Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Valencia's hotly anticipated Europa League semi-final clash with Arsenal did not disappoint on Thursday night, as the two sides played out a six goal thriller at Mestalla.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick may have sent the Gunners through to the showpiece in Baku later this month, but both the game itself and the build up to it was quite the experience for the home support. And KIA played a huge part in making it so memorable.

KIA's 'Fan Challenge' was set up with the aim of empowering fans ahead of the game. And while you could watch epic cup runs with some friends to feel that way, or even make sure your lucky shirt is ready to go to feel empowered going into such a big game, the Fan Challenge gave two lucky Valencia supporters a superb alternative.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

How? Well, how does meeting a club legend who would personally psyche you up in preparation for a Europa League semi-final clash sound?





That's exactly what happened for Javi and Joni, when Santiago Canizares turned up at Mestalla Stadium - and gave the two lucky supporters a lift to a nearby restaurant.

En route to the meal, Javi and Joni serenaded the iconic goalkeeper with several chants of the Valencia faithful, and Canizares more than held his own as he even joined in!

But when it came time to chow down, the stopper turned the tables and challenged the pair on their knowledge of their beloved club.

Thankfully, Javi and Joni didn't disappoint their esteemed dining partner, and even got a signed shirt from Canizares for their performance.

Whilst many fans might have the opportunity to grab a quick selfie with their footballing heroes, or even ask a question or two, KIA - as fans themselves - want to provide opportunities for supporters to really get to know the legends of their clubs.

JOSE JORDAN/GettyImages

Javi and Joni were the fortunate pair on this occasion, and their day with Canizares is just another example of one of the ways KIA is empowering and connecting fans, clubs and players through the Europa League this season.





