Jurgen Klopp Insists Title Race Has One Final Twist in it Ahead of Final Day

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested the title race could have another twist in it yet, as the Reds get set to face Wolves on the last day of the season.

A win for Klopp's side will only be enough for them to clinch the title if Manchester City drop points at Brighton, but with few expecting either side to drop points given how consistently they have performed over the course of the season - sitting on 95 and 94 points respectively - the general belief is that City will retain their crown with a win.

The manager is taking nothing for granted, saying that neither result is a given, and that all his side can do is take care of their end and hope for the best.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“In this situation obviously it looks like Wolves and Brighton, they are there, City will win and we will win and at the end City are champions," the German told Liverpool's official website. "But there’s a game to play.

“Wolves have ambitions, they showed the whole year real ambition. They enjoyed their football, they are seventh in an unbelievably competitive league from getting promoted last year.

"They played wonderful football in a lot of moments. They are difficult to play, good defending, sensational counter-attacking, scoring in the right moments, staying calm and composed in important moments of a game. Nuno is doing an incredible job there. That makes our game pretty difficult."

On City's trip to Brighton, he continued: “And on the other hand, Brighton, it’s their last home game in the Premier League season. They know they will have another one next year for sure. How I know this team, they are full of joy for football, so they will try everything as well.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

“So, both teams have to win their games, that’s what I want to say. That’s not sure in the moment, so we have to focus on that.”

No matter where the title ends up, the side on the losing end will have a chance to make amends before taking off on their summer holidays. City will face Watford in the final of the FA Cup, while Liverpool - having famously come back from the dead to conquer Barcelona during the week - will take on Spurs in the Champions League grand finale next month.