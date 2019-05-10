Liverpool Planning Two Open-Top Bus Parades Should They Seal Premier League & Champions League Glory

By 90Min
May 10, 2019

Liverpool are looking a long shot for a Premier League and Champions League double this season, but Liverpool City Council are getting ahead of the game, and already have plans in place for two potential victory parades in Merseyside.

The Reds host Wolves on Sunday, and will win the Premier League with a victory should Manchester City drop points at Brighton, while a draw would not mathematically rule Liverpool out - but would require City to lose by five goals. 

As per BBC, in the event of Liverpool lifting a first top flight trophy since 1990, a parade is planned through the city on Monday 13 May, beginning at 16.00 BST at Allerton Maze, to the south of the city. 

While a Premier League victory is still well within the realms of possibility, Liverpool's most realistic chance of silverware comes via the Champions League. They famously overcame a 3-0 deficit to knock Barcelona out and reach the final and will face Spurs in the final in Madrid - with Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino both vying for their first major honours in charge of their respective club.

Should Liverpool win their 6th Champions League title, a similar parade will take place on Sunday 2 June, one day after the final.

Russell Cheyne/GettyImages

It is believed that the advance planning is due to the 'major logistical challenges' the parades pose - partly down to the huge number of fans who would turn out to celebrate.

Liverpool have one of the most passionate supports in the country, and the fans are starving for a major trophy, having last lifted anything back in 2012.

Their last Champions League success came in 2005, while 1990 was the last time they emerged victorious in the top flight, with thousands of fans flooding the streets on each occasion.

