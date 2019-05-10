Liverpool vs Wolves Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Liverpool host Wolves on the final day of the 2018/19 Premier League season at Anfield still with a chance of sealing their first top flight title in almost 30 years.

A win for Jurgen Klopp's men may not be enough, as league leaders Manchester City sit one point clear of the Reds. It means Liverpool have to hope Pep Guardiola's side slip up in some capacity if they are to stand any chance of sealing the league crown.

Wolves, meanwhile, will qualify for European football for next season should City beat Watford in the FA Cup final, while Leicester's defeat at the Etihad Stadium ensured Nuno Espirito Santo's side will finish seventh in what has been an outstanding season following promotion from the Championship last campaign.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Sunday 12 May What Time Is Kick Off? 15:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Anfield TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Main Event Referee? Martin Atkinson

Team News

Having missed out of Liverpool's stunning Champions League semi final win over Barcelona on Wednesday as a precaution, top scorer Mohamed Salah is expected to be fit for Sunday.

Both Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are missing with groin strains and won't feature while Adam Lallana continues to be sidelined. Andrew Robertson went off injured during Wednesday's clash, and the extent of his injury is not yet known ahead of the weekend's games.

Wolves have been in fine form as of late, largely due to not having any serious injury concerns to contend with, with Nuno Espirito Santo able to name a strong team as they look to cause an upset at Anfield.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson; Salah, Origi, Mane. Wolves Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Boly; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Jimenez, Jota.

Head to Head Record

Liverpool hold the edge in head to head clashes between these two, having won a total of 50 meetings, with Wolves being victorious on 35 occasions.

The Reds have won the previous four league meetings between the two sides, the most recent coming in December when goals from Salah and Virgil van Dijk handed Klopp's men a 2-0 victory.

However, Wolves have beaten Sunday's opponents this season, as goals from Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves saw the hosts progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup as 2-1 winners.

Recent Form

Liverpool pulled off one of the greatest Champions League comebacks on Tuesday night as they overturned a 3-0 first leg deficit against Barcelona to win 4-0 at Anfield and progress to a second successive European final.

A brace apiece from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum sealed the incredible victory and added to a run of eight consecutive win in domestic competition, with triumphs over Chelsea and Tottenham coming in that run.

Three points against Newcastle in their most recent Premier League outing kept them hot on the heels of league leaders Manchester City heading into Sunday's game.

Santo's side Nuno's side are undefeated in their last four games, with their most recent win at home to Fulham securing seventh after Leicester failed to beat City.





With seventh place already secured, the visitors don't have much to play for but will head into the match with confidence after some fine performances against the league's top six this season.

Liverpool Wolves Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (7/5) Wolves 1-0 Fulham (4/5) Newcastle 2-3 Liverpool (4/5)

Watford 1-2 Wolves (27/4)

Barcelona 3-0 Liverpool (1/5)

Wolves 3-1 Arsenal (24/4)

Liverpool 5-0 Huddersfield (26/4)

Wolves 0-0 Brighton (20/4)

Cardiff City 0-2 Liverpool (21/4)

Southampton 3-1 Wolves (13/4)



Prediction

Klopp's side secured their place in the Champions League final but still harness faint hopes of lifting the Premier League title on Sunday.

City will have to produce an almighty slip up away at Brighton with Liverpool needing to better the result of Pep Guardiola's side to secure their first top flight crown in nearly 30 years. As we've seen this season, anything is possible, so Liverpool won't take any chances when it comes to securing all three points at Anfield.

Santo's side may have something to say about it, however, with their excellent record against the top six putting them in good stead.

Nonetheless, Klopp won't allow for any potential mishaps and Liverpool will go gung-ho on Sunday in front of their own supporters, buoyed by Tuesday's result.